World Cup 2018: England's Danny Rose 'numb' to racial abuse

Danny Rose, left, said he was racially abused by fans in 2012 while playing for the England Under-21 side in Serbia

England defender Danny Rose says he is "numb" to racial abuse and has "no faith" in football's authorities to challenge it.

The Tottenham left-back, 27, has told his family not to travel to the World Cup in Russia over fears of abuse.

The Russian Football Union was recently fined £22,000 for racist chants by fans in a friendly against France in March.

"If I'm racially abused out there, nothing is going to change," Rose told the Evening Standard.

"It shouldn't be like that but it is."

Rose said he was racially abused and hit with stones during an England Under-21 game in Serbia in October 2012.

England have held a team meeting to discuss what would happen if the players are subjected to racism during the tournament, which starts on 14 June.

"I said: 'What are we trying to do here? Are we trying to play football or are we trying to change the world?' Whatever we do here isn't going to change what is happening all around the world," said Rose.

"I'm just numb to it now."

'My dad's really upset'

Rose says he does not want to "worry for his family's safety", while preparing for his first World Cup.

"I've told my family I don't want them going out there because of racism and anything else that may ­happen," he said.

"My dad's really upset. I could hear it in his voice. He said he may never get a chance again to come and watch me in a World Cup.

"That was emotional, hearing that. It's really sad. It's just how it is. Somehow Russia got the World Cup and we have to get on with it."

'I got no support after Serbia'

France players Paul Pogba, Ousmane Dembele and N'Golo Kante were said to be among those subjected to abuse in their side's 3-1 win over the World Cup hosts in March.

The game was played at Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg, which is one of the host venues for this summer's event.

Rose said the fine given to Russia was "disgusting" and "laughable".

Serbia were fined £65,000 after the incident in 2012. Rose said he was subjected to monkey chants throughout the match and was sent off following the final whistle after kicking a ball into the crowd.

"I have no faith in the justice system, so I don't let anything affect me. I didn't get any support after Serbia," added Rose.

"I never had a conversation with anybody outside of England. I still ended up getting suspended and missing the first game of the competition. It's just the way it is. What can you do?"