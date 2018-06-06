Shaun Derry: Oxford United appoint ex-Cambridge United boss as first-team coach

Shaun Derry oversaw ninth and 11th-place finishes in League One during his two seasons in charge of Cambridge

Oxford United have appointed former Notts County and Cambridge United boss Shaun Derry as their first-team coach.

The ex-Notts, Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers midfielder joins the League One club as part of boss Karl Robinson's backroom team.

Derry, 40, was sacked by Cambridge on 9 February after just over two years in charge.

"It's a club with a vibrancy about it right now. Karl has done great since he came in," Derry told the club website.

"I'm looking forward to working with him and all the coaches and backroom team. It just felt like the right club to be joining right now."