Danielle Carter: Arsenal Women striker to have surgery after ACL injury in final game of season

Danielle Carter's six goals for England have been scored as two hat-tricks against Estonia

Arsenal Women forward Danielle Carter will have surgery after injuring her anterior cruciate ligament in the Women's Super League One victory against Bristol City last month.

Carter, 25, made 25 appearances last season, scoring five goals to help the Gunners to a third-place finish.

In addition she came off the bench in May's FA Cup final defeat by Chelsea.

The injury could affect the England international's availability for the start of the 2018-19 season.

