Chris Millar returns to Morton after St Johnstone release and eyes promotion

Chris Millar spent 10 years with St Johnstone after leaving Morton

Chris Millar has targeted a swift return to the Premiership after starting his second spell with Greenock Morton after leaving St Johnstone.

The 35-year-old midfielder ended a five-year spell at Cappielow when he joined Saints 10 years ago and made 19 appearances last season.

"I am completely buzzing to be back," Millar told Morton's club website.

"My ambitions for the club is to push for promotion and I cannot wait to get started."

Millar joined Morton when they were in the old Third Division after being released by Celtic.

"Obviously, as I still stay local, a lot of people have been encouraging me to come back and, as soon as the manager gave me the call and had a chat with me, it was an easy decision for me to make," he said.

Ray McKinnon said he was "thrilled" to make Millar his first signing as Morton manager.

"His vast experience and quality of play will be an exciting addition to the squad," he said.

"He is obviously a Morton lad, so he knows the environment and the supporters.

"He has the passion and desire to have another successful spell here.

"We are looking at bringing quality to the club and there is no better way to start than bringing in a player of Chris' calibre".