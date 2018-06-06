BBC Sport - Relationship with Rangers 'fine', says SFA chief chief executive Ian Maxwell
Relationship with Rangers 'fine', says SFA chief
- From the section Scottish
New Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell tells BBC Scotland's Kheredine Idessane he has a good relationship with Rangers directors despite criticism of the governing body from Ibrox chairman Dave King.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired