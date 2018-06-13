Scottish club players and the World Cup since 1998
-
- From the section Scottish
Scotland have not qualified for a major finals since the 1998 World Cup finals in France.
But a number of foreign players have played for Scottish clubs either during, before or after World Cup finals since then.
Here's a definitive list:
2018 World Cup, Russia
With a Scottish club
Bruno Alves, defender (Rangers) Portugal.
Kari Arnason, defender (Aberdeen) Iceland.
Dedryck Boyata, defender (Celtic) Belgium.
Cristian Gamboa, defender (Celtic) Costa Rica.
Mikael Lustig, defender (Celtic) Sweden.
Jamie Maclaren, forward (Hibernian on loan from Darmstadt 98) Australia.
Tom Rogic, midfielder (Celtic) Australia.
Previously with a Scottish club
Alfred Finnbogason, forward (Augsberg, previously of Hutchison Vale Boys Club) Iceland.
John Guidetti, forward (Alaves, previously of Celtic) Sweden.
Jackson Irvine, midfielder (Hull City, previously of Ross County) Australia.
Aaron Mooy, midfielder (Huddersfield Town, previously of St Mirren) Australia.
Kasper Schmeichel, goalkeeper (Leicester City, previously of Falkirk) Denmark.
Ki Sung-yueng, midfielder (Swansea City, previously of Celtic) South Korea.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/44083365
2014 World Cup, Brazil
With a Scottish club
Efe Ambrose, defender (Celtic) Nigeria.
Fraser Forster, goalkeeper (Celtic) England.
Emilio Izaguirre, defender (Celtic) Honduras.
Georgios Samaras, forward (Celtic) Greece.
NB Rangers winger Arnold Peralta, who was shot dead the following year after returning to his homeland, was named in the Honduras squad only to pull out through injury.
Previously with Scottish clubs
Sol Bamba, defender (Trabzonspor, formerly of Dunfermline Athletic and Hibernian) Ivory Coast
DaMarcus Beasley, midfielder (Puebla, formerly of Rangers) United States
Tim Krul, goalkeeper (Newcastle United, previously on loan to Falkirk) Netherlands
Ryan McGowan, midfielder (Shandong Luneng Taishan, formerly of Hearts) Australia
Ki Sung-yueng, midfielder (Sunderland on loan from Swansea City, previously of Celtic) South Korea
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/27388351
2010 World Cup, South Africa
Witha Scottish club
Sol Bamba, defender (Hibernian) Ivory Coast
DaMarcus Beasley, midfielder (Rangers) United States
Madjid Bougherra, defender (Rangers) Algeria
Maurice Edu, midfielder (Rangers) United States
Michael McGlinchey, midfielder (Motherwell) New Zealand
Ladnry N'Guemo, midfielder (Nancy on loan to Celtic) Cameroon
Georgios Samaras, forward (Celtic) Greece
Ki Sung-yeung, midfielder (Celtic) South Korea
Previously with a Scottish club
Giovanni van Bronckhorst, defender (Feyenoord, formerly of Rangers) Netherlands
Chris Killen, forward (Middlesbrough, left Celtic in January 2010) New Zealand
Pedro Mendes, midfielder (Sporting, left Rangers in January 2010) Portugal
Craig Moore, defender (Unattached, formerly of Rangers) Australia
Shunsuke Nakamura, midfielder (Yokohama F. Marinos, formerly of Celtic) Japan
Signed shortly after finals
Efrain Juarez, midfielder (UNAM to Celtic) Mexico.
Emilio Izaguirre, defender (Motagua to Celtic) Honduras.
Vladimir Weiss, midfielder (Manchester City, had been on loan to Bolton Wanderers but then joined Rangers on loan) Slovakia
Joined Scottish club later in career
Bruno Alves, defender (Porto, joined Rangers in 2017) Portugal
Carlos Bocanegra, defender (Rennes, joined Rangers in 2011) France.
2006 World Cup, Germany
With a Scottish club
Marvin Andrews, defender (Rangers) Trinidad & Tobago
Artur Boruc, goalkeeper (Celtic). Poland
Kelvin Jack, goalkeeper (Dundee) Trinidad & Tobago
Russell Latapy, midfielder (Falkirk) Trinidad & Tobago
Collin Samuel, forward (Dundee United) Trinidad & Tobago
Jason Scotland, forward (St Johnstone) Trinidad & Tobago
Densill Theobald, midfielder (Falkirk) Trinidad & Tobago
Maciej Zurawski, forward (Celtic) Poland
Signed shortly after finals
Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink, forward (PSV Eindhoven, joined Celtic after World Cup) Netherlands
Previously with a Scottish club
Giovanni van Bronckhorst, defender (Barcelona, formerly of Rangers) Netherlands
Ulises de la Cruz, defender (Aston Villa, formerly of Hibernian) Ecuador
Henrik Larsson, forward (Barcelona, formerly of Celtic) Sweden
2002 World Cup, Japan
With a Scottish club
Claudio Caniggia, forward (Rangers) Argentina
Jesper Christiansen, goalkeeper (Rangers) Denmark
Ulises de la Cruz, defender (Hibernian) Ecuador
Peter Kjaer, goalkeeper (Aberdeen) Denmark
Henrik Larsson, forward (Celtic) Sweden
Peter Lovenkrands, forward (Rangers) Denmark
Fan Zhiyi, defender (Dundee) China
Previously with a Scottish club
Gennaro Gattuso, midfielder (AC Milan, previously of Rangers) Italy
Tugay Kerimoğlu, midfielder (Blackburn Rovers, previously of Rangers) Turkey
Claudio Reyna, midfielder (Sunderland, previously of Rangers) United States
Signed immediately after finals
Magnus Hedman, goalkeeper (Coventry City, moved to Celtic) Sweden
Joined Scottish club later in career
DaMarcus Beasley, midfielder (Chicago Fire, later of Rangers) United States
Eric Djemba-Djemba, midfielder (Nantes, later of St Mirren) Cameroon
El Hadji Djouf, midfielder (Lens, later of Rangers) Senegal
Thomas Gravesen, midfielder (Everton, later of Celtic) Denmark
Robbie Keane, forward (Leeds United, later of Celtic) Republic of Ireland
Roy Keane, midfielder (Manchester United, later of Celtic) Republic of Ireland
Freddie Lungberg, midfielder (Arsenal, later of Celtic) Sweden
Du Wei, defender (Shanghai Shenhua, later of Celtic) China
Maciej Żurawski, forward (Wisla Krakow, later of Celtic) Poland
1998 World Cup, France
With a Scottish club
Brian Laudrup, midfielder (Rangers) Denmark
Marc Rieper, defender (Celtic) Denmark
Morten Wieghorst, midfielder (Celtic) Denmark
NB 12 of 23 in the Scotland squad also with Scottish clubs
Signed shortly after finals
Lionel Charbonnier, goalkeeper (Auxerre to Rangers) France
Giovanni van Brockhorst, midfielder (Feyenoord, moved to Rangers) Netherlands
Stephane Guivarc'h, forward (Auxerre, Newcastle United then Rangers) France
Arthur Numan, defender (PSV Eindhoven, moved to Rangers) Netherlands