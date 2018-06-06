Eniola Aluko signs for Italian champions Juventus

Eniola Aluko spent six years with Chelsea but said it was time to "do something different"

Former Chelsea forward Eniola Aluko has signed for Italian champions Juventus.

The 31-year-old England international signed off from the London club with a second Women's Super League title, where she also won two FA Cups.

Aluko had the option to stay with Chelsea after six years at the club, but told BBC Sport last month that she wanted to "do something different".

"Delighted and honoured to join a club with an overwhelming history, ambition and success," she said.

"So proud to hold the shirt worn by an endless list of legends. I can't wait to get started!!"

Juventus won their first Serie A title in the 2017-18 season, and Aluko will join fellow English player Katie Zelem in the squad.

The former Liverpool midfielder signed for the Turin-based club in 2017.

Aluko has scored 33 goals in 102 England appearances but has not played for her country since 2016.

She was involved in a discrimination case against former England manager Mark Sampson last year, with the Football Association apologising in October for racially discriminatory remarks made by the Welshman to Aluko in 2014.

Sampson was sacked in September for "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role, with former Manchester United and Everton defender Phil Neville taking over in January.

Aluko told the BBC: "I'm very happy with my England career to date both on and off the pitch and if I get a recall, amazing, if I don't then I'll continue to support his project and the England team."