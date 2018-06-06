BBC Sport - Kyle Walker: England players must believe

England players must believe - Walker

Kyle Walker says England players need to believe in themselves if they are to achieve their goal of winning the World Cup in Russia.

Having fulfilled his ambition of winning the Premier League this season, Walker suggests there is no reason why they can't succeed in Russia too.

