Izzy Christiansen and Jordan Nobbs: Injured pair withdraw from England squad for Russia

Izzy Christiansen and Jordan Nobbs have won 77 caps for England between them

Izzy Christiansen and Jordan Nobbs have withdrawn from England's squad for Friday's World Cup qualifier in Russia.

Manchester City forward Christiansen has a thigh injury, while Arsenal midfielder Nobbs has a foot problem.

Sunderland's Lucy Staniforth and Lauren Bruton of Reading, who are both uncapped, have been called up as replacements by boss Phil Neville.

The Lionesses were already without captain Steph Houghton, who pulled out on Monday to have knee surgery.

England women are top of their qualifying group for France 2019, two points clear of second-placed Wales with three games to play.