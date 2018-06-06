Damien McCrory: Burton Albion left-back signs new one-year contract

Damien McCrory has scored 10 goals in his Burton Albion career

Left-back Damien McCrory has signed a new one-year contract at Burton Albion.

The 28-year-old, who joined from Dagenham and Redbridge in June 2012, is the club's longest-serving player.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international has played 206 times for Burton, and spent time on loan at Portsmouth last season.

McCrory played just 16 times last term after suffering knee and shoulder injuries as the Brewers were relegated to League One.

"He had a mixed, difficult season with injuries last year and now he needs to work all summer, come back and get back to playing good football consistently week-in, week-out," Burton manager Nigel Clough told the club website.

"In League One we are looking for him to be a mainstay of the team. He was regarded as one of the best left-backs in League One a couple of seasons ago and that was a major factor in his staying."