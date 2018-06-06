Derry City: Nicky Low signs contract extension

  • From the section Irish
Low is in his second season with the Candystripes
Low is in his second season with the Candystripes

Derry City's Nicky Low has agreed a contract extension with the club.

The midfielder, who has scored three goals this season, will now remain with the Candystripes until the end of the season.

Low, 26, was a free agent after he was released by parent club Dundee last month but Derry have moved quickly to stave off interest from other teams.

The new deal will come as a significant boost for manager Kenny Shiels ahead of Ronan Curtis's move to Portsmouth.

The Candystripes have already lost a number of other first-team players this season with full-back Dapo Kayode the most recent departure from the senior panel.

Derry have already announced that attacking midfielder Dean Shiels will join his father's squad on an 18-month contract but club are also expected to announce several more signings in the near future.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired