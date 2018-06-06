Daniel Stendel: Barnsley name German as new head coach

Daniel Stendel's only previous managerial experience was with Hannover 96

Barnsley have named ex-Hannover 96 boss Daniel Stendel as their new head coach.

The 44-year-old German replaces Jose Morais, who left Oakwell last month following the club's relegation from the Championship.

Stendel has agreed a two-year deal and been set a target of achieving an instant return to the second tier.

"I am happy with the faith, trust and belief shown to me from everyone here in advance of me starting the role," Stendel told the club website.

"Over the last couple of days I got the feeling that the responsible people within the club have the same vision about playing the game as I have.

"I get the overall feeling that everything is fitting together, we're all thinking in the same direction and that was a main reason for me signing."

He will take up the role on 1 July and his backroom team will be announced in the coming days.

A pressing style of play

Barnsley chief executive Gauthier Ganaye says the attacking style of play that Stendel says he will bring to the League One side was the main reason they appointed him.

His Hannover 96 team scored 50 goals in his 28 games in charge last season before he was sacked in March 2017.

"We've identified that the counter-press has been used by the most successful teams in the world and Daniel is one of the best coaches at doing that," Ganaye said.

"We identified him as a candidate as he's a coach that has a style of play that matches the mentality of club and town, it's attacking with flair and high intensity designed to press the opposition.

"As well as the style, Daniel has the philosophy of using and developing younger players which fits perfectly in our model too."

After retiring as a player in 2008, Stendel's first and only managerial role so far was at Hannover from 2016 to 2017.

He was fired with the side fourth in the German second tier - they eventually finished second that season under his successor Andre Breitenreiter to ensure promotion to the Bundesliga after a season out of the German top flight.