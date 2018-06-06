Cardiff City target Preston North End's Greg Cunningham

Greg Cunningham was a Manchester City trainee and has had stints at Leicester, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City

Cardiff City are targeting Preston North End's Republic of Ireland defender Greg Cunningham.

Manager Neil Warnock tried to sign Cunningham in 2017-18 and is set to make a fresh move for the 27-year-old.

Cunningham would be Warnock's first signing since promotion to the Premier League.

However he looks set to be thwarted in an attempt to sign James McClean from West Bromwich Albion.

Cardiff had a bid for Cunningham rejected last August.

He has made 103 league appearances for Preston since arriving at Deepdale on a free transfer three years ago and has 12 months remaining on his current contract, with Preston also eager to agree a new deal.

Cardiff cool on McClean

James McClean celebrates scoring the goal that ensured Wales did not reach the 2018 World Cup

Cardiff were also keen on a potential deal for winger McClean, who scored the winning goal for Republic of Ireland against Wales in their World Cup qualifier in October, 2017.

West Brom have turned down a bid from Stoke City for the 59-cap international and, with wages also a factor, Cardiff are refusing to break their budget plans and have turned their attention elsewhere.

Warnock said he had identified potential singings before the Bluebirds sealed their promotion from the Championship last month.

'No big-name, big-time Charlies'

"Vincent (Tan) and the owners know I don't spend silly money, they are aware of that, but at the same time we do need five or six players to add to the squad to give us a chance really," Warnock said following his record eighth-career promotion.

"I've got a great group of lads and I think most of them can play in the Premier League.

"And we need players to supplement that; we won't be signing any big name, big-time Charlies who will disrupt our spirit."

New deals have been offered to midfielders Junior Hoilett and Aron Gunnarsson after their contracts expired.

Wales Under-21s international Cameron Coxe has also been offered a new deal.