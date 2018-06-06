World Cup 2018: Belgium must beat mental barrier - Roberto Martinez

Roberto Martinez took charge of Belgium in 2016

Belgium must overcome a mental barrier if they are to win this summer's World Cup, says manager Roberto Martinez.

They have one of the most talented squads in Russia, containing Premier League stars such as Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

However, Belgium - who will face England in Group G - lost to Wales in the last eight of the Euro 2016 and Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals in 2014.

"We need to learn how to be a winning team," Martinez said in a new book Football 2.0: How The World's Best Play The Modern Game.

"We've got exceptional talent, but talent on its own is not enough to win a major tournament. We've never had the direction before."

Talent v mentality

Belgium's international pedigree is mixed. They reached the final of the 1980 European Championships and the last four of the 1986 World Cup, however they failed to reach a major finals between 2002 and 2014.

It was during that absence that a new development structure was founded, based around youngsters playing a 4-3-3 system, and those changes have been vindicated by the plethora of Belgians peppered around Europe's major leagues.

With that in mind, former Wigan Athletic and Everton boss Martinez draws parallels between his squad and the French team that won the 1998 World Cup and the Spanish side that triumphed at Euro 2008.

Both those nations struggled to convert their ability into silverware but, once they did, they were able to repeat their success - France at Euro 2000 and Spain at both the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

"The mentality is the biggest area we have to improve," Martinez said.

"We need to work on the psychology and the mental aspect of being a team. We need the right mentality to get through the difficult moments of a game.

"When France and Spain did that, and won, there was a knock-on effect where they went on to win more trophies."

'The perfect number nine, the leader & the schemer'

Martinez on Manchester United striker Lukaku, who he signed for Everton at the age of 21:

"He's got the obsession of becoming the best. You see it in South American and Central American players, because they've got that focus of coming to Europe and wanting to achieve, to be travelling back home and feel proud. But I haven't seen that in too many European players. Rom, for me, can be anything that he wants to. He can be the perfect number nine."

Martinez on Chelsea attacker Hazard:

"When you suffer Eden as an opposing manager, you see the enormous, stylish talent that he has. But what really surprised me is the leadership capacity that he has, as someone who leads others through pure respect and the love that he has for the game."

Martinez on Manchester City playmaker De Bruyne:

"Kevin is such an intelligent footballer. His technical ability is special, but I think it's more the capacity for him to understand football and footballing concepts. When you see him on the pitch, it's always the perfect pass, always the right decision, always the execution of what he tries to do that is impressive. His football intelligence is quite remarkable."