Crusaders: Premiership champions set for minimum £700,000 Euro windfall

Crues skipper Colin Coates lifted the Irish Premiership trophy for the third time in four years

Crusaders will earn a minimum £700,000 for their Champions League campaign which starts next month.

Uefa has announced an increase of 50% in the prize funds for the two European club competitions.

Crusaders will pick up £245,000 for playing in the Champions League first qualifying round.

If beaten they will go into the Europa League second qualifying round and receive £227,000 with a further £227,00 to come if they lose at that stage.

The latter sum would be a solidarity payment that goes to domestic champions who fail to reach the group stages of the Champions League or Europa League.

Advancing further in the Champions League would see the Irish Premiership champions making even more money.

First legs in the Champions League first qualifying round will take place on 10-11 July with the return games on 17-18 July.

Coleraine, Glenavon, Cliftonville and Derry City will be guaranteed at least £210,000 from their participation in the Europa League.

First leg in the Europa League first qualifying round are scheduled for 12 July with the return games seven days later.

The draws for both competitions will take place on 19 June.