Shrewsbury Town: John Filan named assistant manager to John Askey

John Filan played in the Premier League for Coventry, Blackburn and Wigan

New Shrewsbury Town manager John Askey has made his first appointment by naming Australian John Filan as his number two.

The 48-year-old twice-capped former international goalkeeper played for Wigan Athletic in the Premier League.

He also played for Cambridge United, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.

Askey left newly-promoted League Two side Macclesfield Town to join League One play-off finalists Shrewsbury on Monday.

Shrewsbury needed a new assistant manager after Chris Doig opted to follow former Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst to Ipswich.

Askey has already announced that he would stick with the remainder of Town's backroom team including goalkeeping coach Danny Coyne and physiotherapist Chris Skitt.

"John's got vast experience playing at the highest level, he's got all his coaching badges, and he was a big help to me when I was Macclesfield" Askey told the club website.

"I wanted someone that's strong, who backs me and who I get on with. I'm sure he will get on well with the players and create a good atmosphere around the place."