FC Halifax Town: Ben Tomlinson extends contract after first season with Shaymen

Ben Tomlinson joined Halifax last summer after being released by Carlisle United

FC Halifax Town forward Ben Tomlinson has signed a new one-year contract with the National League club.

The 28-year-old scored three goals in his 33 league appearances for the Shaymen last season.

"Ben's contribution both on the pitch and in the dressing room was an important element in our performances," Town boss Jamie Fullarton said.

The former Carlisle and Lincoln player also has football league experience with Barnet and Macclesfield.