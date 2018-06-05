FC Halifax Town: Ben Tomlinson extends contract after first season with Shaymen

Halifax forward Ben Tomlinson
Ben Tomlinson joined Halifax last summer after being released by Carlisle United

FC Halifax Town forward Ben Tomlinson has signed a new one-year contract with the National League club.

The 28-year-old scored three goals in his 33 league appearances for the Shaymen last season.

"Ben's contribution both on the pitch and in the dressing room was an important element in our performances," Town boss Jamie Fullarton said.

The former Carlisle and Lincoln player also has football league experience with Barnet and Macclesfield.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tennis Action!

Kalo Sport Camp
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired