David Meyler: Reading sign Republic of Ireland midfielder after Hull exit

David Meyler went to Euro 2016 with the Republic of Ireland

Reading have signed Republic of Ireland midfielder David Meyler on a two-year deal following his release by fellow Championship club Hull City.

Meyler, 29, twice won promotion to the Premier League during a stay of nearly six years with the Tigers.

"He comes here with a lot of experience at this level but also the level above," said Reading boss Paul Clement.

"With his ability and his leadership qualities, David is going to add a lot to our squad."

Meyler is Reading's second signing of the summer, after defender Andy Yiadom joined from Barnsley in May.

