BBC Sport - Natasha Harding keen for Jess Fishlock to play on for Wales

Harding will try to get Fishlock to stay on

  Wales

Striker Natasha Harding says Wales' senior players will try to convince Jess Fishlock to play on after she hinted at international retirement.

Wales' Women are currently second in qualifying Group A with three wins and two draws, two points behind England as they bid to reach the 2019 World Cup.

The seven group winners and four best-placed runners up qualify for France.

Wales host Bosnia in Swansea on 7 June and Russia in Newport five days later, knowing victories in both games would set up a group decider with England.

  Wales
