Striker Natasha Harding says Wales' senior players will try to convince Jess Fishlock to play on after she hinted at international retirement.

Wales' Women are currently second in qualifying Group A with three wins and two draws, two points behind England as they bid to reach the 2019 World Cup.

The seven group winners and four best-placed runners up qualify for France.

Wales host Bosnia in Swansea on 7 June and Russia in Newport five days later, knowing victories in both games would set up a group decider with England.