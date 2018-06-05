Hamilton Academical lay new pitch at New Douglas Park

Hamilton's New Douglas Park in 2015

Hamilton Academical are laying a new £750,000 artificial pitch at New Douglas Park.

Accies say it will be "tailored to the same specifications as the Scottish FA's 3G pitch at the Oriam", which is a training facility in Edinburgh.

On Monday, a survey revealed Hamilton's synthetic surface in season 2017-18 had been voted the worst in the Scottish Professional Football League.

Hamilton face Airdrieonians, Annan and Livingston in the League Cup in July.

And Martin Canning's side will start their Premiership campaign - their fifth in succession - in August.