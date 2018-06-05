Darren Currie: Barnet appoint former player as assistant manager to John Still

John Still and Darren Currie were together at Dagenham and Redbridge

Barnet have appointed former winger Darren Currie as assistant manager to work alongside boss John Still.

Currie, 43, played under Still at Barnet and at Dagenham & Redbridge and later transferred to his old mentor's coaching staff at the Daggers in 2009.

He made 143 appearances for the Bees, scoring 21 goals from 1998 to 2001, and also represented Ipswich, Wycombe and Luton among his 14 clubs.

"With my affiliation with the club, I'm very pleased to be back," Currie said.

"Obviously, the place has changed a considerable amount since I was playing here but I'm really pleased to be back."

Barnet will play in the National League next season following their relegation from the Football League in May.