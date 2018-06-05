Oran Kearney: Coleraine chairman says manager's exit would leave a 'huge void'

Colin McKendry and Oran Kearney enjoyed Irish Cup success in May as chairman and manager

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry says manager Oran Kearney will leave a "huge void" at the club if he is appointed new St Mirren boss.

Kearney is scheduled to be interviewed for the vacant Scottish Premiership managerial position on Wednesday.

The schoolteacher won the Irish Cup with the Bannsiders last season and McKendry realises he may have to launch a search for a new boss.

"I fully understand Oran wanting to speak to St Mirren," said McKendry.

"If he didn't go through the process then he would always be asking himself 'what if?'.

"We would never stand in the way of any player or manager furthering their career and we informed Oran immediately once St Mirren requested permission to speak to him.

"On a personal level I would love to see him getting the job, but professionally there's no doubt his departure would leave a huge void at Coleraine."

Others being linked with the Saints job include Ally McCoist, Alan Stubbs, Gary Caldwell, ex-Netherlands star Patrick Kluivert and former Real Madrid midfielder Guti.

Coleraine's Irish Cup success has generated interest in manager Oran Kearney

McKendry, who has been in regular contact with Kearney since St Mirren's approach, revealed he is not surprised at the interest in his manager.

The former Linfield midfielder led Coleraine to 2017-18 Irish Cup success as well as pushing Crusaders all the way in the Irish Premiership title race.

"While he has stiff competition for the job, I have no doubts at all that he would be a success in Scotland," added the Coleraine chairman.

"Other managers from Northern Ireland are doing a fine job in the Scottish Premiership and Oran could certainly emulate them.

"His organisation, attention to detail and coaching ability have made him a fantastic asset to Coleraine - not just the first team but throughout the Academy also."

McKendry said he is always planning ahead but has not started to think about who might replace Kearney if he leaves.

"With players and managers you always have to be thinking and planning ahead," he added.

"However, I don't want to think about a new manager unless I have to.

"St Mirren are due to start pre-season training on 11 June and we are expecting them to make a decision this week."