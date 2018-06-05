Ben Alnwick: Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper signs new two-year deal

Bolton finished one place and two points above the Championship relegation zone last season

Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Ben Alnwick has signed a new two-year contract with the Championship side.

The 31-year-old made 41 appearances last season and his existing deal had been set to run out this summer.

He joined from Peterborough in August 2016, helping Bolton go up from League One in 2016-17.

"I've been knocking on the door all the way through the season to get a new contract because I love it here," Alnwick told the club website.

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson said: "He is a great professional, was excellent for us last season and I'm looking forward to working with him over the coming seasons."