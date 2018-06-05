Stephan Lichtsteiner: Arsenal to sign defender from Juventus

Breaking news

Arsenal are set to sign defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Italian champions Juventus on a free transfer.

The defender, 34, spent seven years at Juventus, making 257 appearances and winning Serie A seven times in a row.

Lichtsteiner, who captains Switzerland, will become manager Unai Emery's first signing since succeeding Arsene Wenger.

"Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to us. He's a player with great quality with a very positive and determined attitude," said Emery.

"Stephan will improve us on and off the pitch."

More to follow.

