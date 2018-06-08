Attempt blocked. Yahya Al Shehri (Saudi Arabia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohammed Al-Burayk.
Germany v Saudi Arabia
Line-ups
Germany
- 1NeuerSubstituted forter Stegenat 45'minutes
- 18Kimmich
- 17BoatengSubstituted forSüleat 45'minutes
- 5Hummels
- 3Hector
- 6Khedira
- 8Kroos
- 13MüllerSubstituted forBrandtat 74'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forGündoganat 57'minutes
- 7Draxler
- 9WernerSubstituted forGomezat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Plattenhardt
- 4Ginter
- 10Özil
- 12Trapp
- 14Goretzka
- 15Süle
- 16Rüdiger
- 19Rudy
- 20Brandt
- 21Gündogan
- 22ter Stegen
- 23Gomez
Saudi Arabia
- 1Al-Mayoof
- 13Al Shahrani
- 3Os Hawsawi
- 5Om Hawsawi
- 2Al-HarbiSubstituted forAl-Buraykat 45'minutes
- 14AteefSubstituted forAl-Mogahwiat 75'minutes
- 8Al Shehri
- 17Al Jassam
- 7Al Faraj
- 29Al Dawsari
- 19Al Muwallad Al-HarbiSubstituted forAl Sahlawiat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Albulayhi
- 6Al-Burayk
- 9Bahebri
- 10Al Sahlawi
- 11Al-Khaibri
- 12Kanno
- 15Al Khaibari
- 16Al-Mogahwi
- 20Abu Radeah Aseri
- 21Al-Mosailem
- 22Al Owais
- 23M Hawsawi
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).
Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sami Khedira (Germany).
Yahya Al Shehri (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Salman Al Faraj (Saudi Arabia).
Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mario Gomez with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Saudi Arabia. Hussain Al-Mogahwi replaces Abdullah Ateef.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Julian Brandt replaces Thomas Müller.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Abdullah Al-Mayoof.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Gomez.
Corner, Saudi Arabia. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abdullah Ateef (Saudi Arabia).
Attempt saved. Julian Draxler (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Abdullah Ateef (Saudi Arabia).
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Yahya Al Shehri (Saudi Arabia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Mohammed Al Sahlawi.
Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Germany).
Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Saudi Arabia. Yasir Al Shahrani tries a through ball, but Salem Al Dawsari is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Mario Gomez replaces Timo Werner.
Substitution
Substitution, Saudi Arabia. Mohammed Al Sahlawi replaces Fahad Al Muwallad.
Foul by Sami Khedira (Germany).
Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Germany).
Taiseer Al Jassam (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Timo Werner.
Offside, Saudi Arabia. Yahya Al Shehri tries a through ball, but Taiseer Al Jassam is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Ilkay Gündogan replaces Marco Reus.
Foul by Mats Hummels (Germany).
Abdullah Ateef (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Omar Hawsawi.
Attempt missed. Salman Al Faraj (Saudi Arabia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Taiseer Al Jassam.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Abdullah Al-Mayoof.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Germany).