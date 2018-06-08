International Friendlies
Poland0Chile0

Poland v Chile

Line-ups

Poland

  • 1Szczesny
  • 20Piszczek
  • 5Bednarek
  • 2Pazdan
  • 13Rybus
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 8Linetty
  • 16Blaszczykowski
  • 19Zielinski
  • 11Grosicki
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Jedrzejczyk
  • 4Cionek
  • 6Goralski
  • 7Milik
  • 12Bialkowski
  • 14Teodorczyk
  • 15Glik
  • 17Peszko
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 21Kurzawa
  • 22Fabianski
  • 23Kownacki

Chile

  • 12Arias
  • 5Díaz
  • 3Roco
  • 6Maripán
  • 26Vegas
  • 27Martínez
  • 21Reyes
  • 18Sagal
  • 10Valdés
  • 7Fernandes
  • 9Castillo

Substitutes

  • 1Toselli
  • 2Albornoz
  • 4Sierralta
  • 8Galdames
  • 11Mora
  • 14Rodríguez
  • 15Araos
  • 16Lichnovsky
  • 19Dávila
  • 20Kuscevic
  • 22Henríquez
  • 23Collao
  • 24Bizama
  • 25Cuevas
Referee:
Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni

Match Stats

Home TeamPolandAway TeamChile
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Sebastián Vegas (Chile).

Jakub Blaszczykowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Poland. Conceded by Paulo Díaz.

Offside, Chile. Diego Valdés tries a through ball, but Junior Fernandes is caught offside.

Jimmy Martínez (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Karol Linetty (Poland).

Attempt missed. Jimmy Martínez (Chile) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Nicolás Castillo (Chile) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Valdés with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Ángelo Sagal (Chile) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastián Vegas.

Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Junior Fernandes (Chile).

Lorenzo Reyes (Chile) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jakub Blaszczykowski (Poland).

Foul by Lorenzo Reyes (Chile).

Jakub Blaszczykowski (Poland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Diego Valdés (Chile) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Hand ball by Lorenzo Reyes (Chile).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

