Foul by Sebastián Vegas (Chile).
Poland v Chile
-
Line-ups
Poland
- 1Szczesny
- 20Piszczek
- 5Bednarek
- 2Pazdan
- 13Rybus
- 10Krychowiak
- 8Linetty
- 16Blaszczykowski
- 19Zielinski
- 11Grosicki
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Jedrzejczyk
- 4Cionek
- 6Goralski
- 7Milik
- 12Bialkowski
- 14Teodorczyk
- 15Glik
- 17Peszko
- 18Bereszynski
- 21Kurzawa
- 22Fabianski
- 23Kownacki
Chile
- 12Arias
- 5Díaz
- 3Roco
- 6Maripán
- 26Vegas
- 27Martínez
- 21Reyes
- 18Sagal
- 10Valdés
- 7Fernandes
- 9Castillo
Substitutes
- 1Toselli
- 2Albornoz
- 4Sierralta
- 8Galdames
- 11Mora
- 14Rodríguez
- 15Araos
- 16Lichnovsky
- 19Dávila
- 20Kuscevic
- 22Henríquez
- 23Collao
- 24Bizama
- 25Cuevas
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Jakub Blaszczykowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Paulo Díaz.
Offside, Chile. Diego Valdés tries a through ball, but Junior Fernandes is caught offside.
Jimmy Martínez (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Karol Linetty (Poland).
Attempt missed. Jimmy Martínez (Chile) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Nicolás Castillo (Chile) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Valdés with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Ángelo Sagal (Chile) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastián Vegas.
Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Junior Fernandes (Chile).
Lorenzo Reyes (Chile) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jakub Blaszczykowski (Poland).
Foul by Lorenzo Reyes (Chile).
Jakub Blaszczykowski (Poland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Diego Valdés (Chile) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Grzegorz Krychowiak.
Hand ball by Lorenzo Reyes (Chile).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.