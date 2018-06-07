Scotland Women v Belarus Women
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- Watch on BBC Alba and this website, Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland website and app
Line-ups
Scotland Women
- 1Alexander
- 2Smith
- 5Beattie
- 4Corsie
- 3Mitchell
- 11Evans
- 8Little
- 9Weir
- 18Emslie
- 22Cuthbert
- 13Ross
Substitutes
- 6Love
- 12Lynn
- 15Howard
- 16Murray
- 19Clelland
- 20Brown
- 23Arnot
Belarus Women
- 1Voskobovich
- 8Urazaeva
- 7Yushko
- 6Novikava
- 5Shcherbachenia
- 16Kubichnaya
- 3Linnik
- 15Shuppo
- 11Slesarchik
- 9Kozyupa
- 17Olkhovik
Substitutes
- 4Lutskevich
- 10Duben
- 12Kovalchuk
- 13Nikolaenko
- 14Karachun
- 18Kazakevich
- Referee:
- Lois Otte