Women's World Cup Qualifying
Wales Women19:00Bos-Herze Wom
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina (Thu)

Ludlow & Ingle urge nation to support Wales
Women's 2019 World Cup qualifying
Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina
Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Thursday, 7 June Kick-off: 19:00 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales face Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Liberty Stadium on Thursday knowing qualification for the 2019 Women's World Cup is in their own hands.

Victory in Swansea and a win over Russia in Newport five days later would set up a decider with England.

Wales are currently second in Group A, two points behind favourites England who they are yet to play at home.

Manager Jayne Ludlow is without Reading midfielder Charlie Estcourt due to a knee injury.

Wales squad: Claire Skinner (Cardiff City Women), Olivia Clarke (Boston United), Laura O'Sullivan (Cyncoed Ladies); Loren Dykes (Bristol City Women), Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies), Alice Griffiths (Wales Performance Squad), Rhiannon Roberts (Doncaster Rovers Belles), Rachel Rowe (Reading Women), Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies); Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies), Angharad James (Everton Ladies), Nadia Lawrence (Reading Women), Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies), Ffion Morgan (Wales Performance Squad), Tamsyn Sibanda (Arsenal); Helen Ward (Watford Ladies), Kylie Nolan (Wales Performance Squad), Melissa Fletcher (Reading Women), Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies), Hannah Miles (Yeovil Town Ladies), Grace Horrell (Cyncoed Ladies).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 7th June 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England Women54101701713
2Wales Women532030311
3Russia Women42119727
4Bos-Herze Wom5104313-103
5Kazakhstan Women5005012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women55001531215
2Scotland Women430110289
3Poland Women521210827
4Albania Women7115520-154
5Belarus Women5104310-73

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands Women54101501513
2R. of Ireland Wom531163310
3Norway Women4301133109
4N Ireland Wom5104417-133
5Slovakia Women5005318-150

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden Women44001411312
2Denmark Women430111479
3Ukraine Women42115237
4Hungary Women6114719-124
5Croatia Women6024415-112

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women65012832515
2Iceland Women54101931613
3Czech Rep Wom521213677
4Slovenia Women5104516-113
5Faroe Islands Women5005037-370

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women66001521318
2Belgium Women53111851310
3Portugal Women41129364
4Romania Women511358-34
5Moldova Women6015231-291

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women55001511415
2Austria Women52127617
3Finland Women42115237
4Serbia Women621358-37
5Israel Women6015015-151
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

