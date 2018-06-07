Match ends, Portugal 3, Algeria 0.
Portugal 3-0 Algeria
-
- From the section World Cup
Goncalo Guedes scored twice to boost his chances of starting at the World Cup as Portugal beat Algeria 3-0 in a friendly in Lisbon.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal ruled out for offside before Guedes, who spent last season on loan at Valencia from Paris St-Germain, scored from Bernardo Silva's cushioned header.
Midfielder Bruno Fernandes headed home Ronaldo's cross to double the lead.
Raphael Guerreiro's cross was then headed in by 21-year-old winger Guedes.
European champions Portugal's first match in Russia is against 2010 world champions Spain in Sochi on 15 June (19:00 BST).
Algeria, who reached the knockout stage in 2014, failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2006.
Line-ups
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 21Cédric Soares
- 3Pepe
- 2Bruno AlvesSubstituted forJosé Fonteat 57'minutes
- 5GuerreiroSubstituted forMário Ruiat 57'minutes
- 11Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forAdrien Silvaat 64'minutes
- 8João MoutinhoSubstituted forJoão Márioat 75'minutes
- 14William CarvalhoSubstituted forRicardo Quaresmaat 64'minutes
- 16Bruno Fernandes
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forAndré Silvaat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Manuel Fernandes
- 6José Fonte
- 9André Silva
- 10João Mário
- 12Lopes
- 13Rúben Dias
- 15Ricardo Pereira
- 18Gelson Martins
- 19Mário Rui
- 20Ricardo Quaresma
- 22Beto
- 23Adrien Silva
Algeria
- 1Salhi
- 8Ferhat
- 2Mandi
- 21BensebainiBooked at 39mins
- 3Benmoussa
- 6MedjaniSubstituted forBounedjahat 71'minutes
- 7Mahrez
- 14BoukhanchoucheBooked at 47minsSubstituted forBenkhemassaat 57'minutes
- 10Bentaleb
- 11Brahimi
- 13SlimaniSubstituted forSoudaniat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Belkhiter
- 5Chafaï
- 9Bounedjah
- 12Naamani
- 15Soudani
- 16Chaouchi
- 17El Melali
- 18Benkhemassa
- 19Lakroum
- 20Arous
- 22Bennacer
- 23Moussaoui
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 53,014
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portugal 3, Algeria 0.
Attempt missed. Yacine Brahimi (Algeria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Aissa Mandi (Algeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Baghdad Bounedjah.
Attempt blocked. Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.
Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Pepe.
Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Pepe.
Attempt missed. Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by João Mário following a fast break.
Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Rui Patrício.
Attempt saved. Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.
Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Gonçalo Guedes.
Attempt blocked. Yacine Brahimi (Algeria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hillel Soudani.
Substitution
Substitution, Algeria. Hillel Soudani replaces Islam Slimani.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Portugal). Video Review.
Hand ball by Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal).
Foul by João Mário (Portugal).
Nabil Bentaleb (Algeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cédric Soares (Portugal).
Mokhtar Benmoussa (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrien Silva (Portugal).
Yacine Brahimi (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. João Mário replaces João Moutinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. André Silva replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.
Attempt saved. Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Islam Slimani.
Attempt missed. Aissa Mandi (Algeria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Algeria. Conceded by José Fonte.
Offside, Portugal. José Fonte tries a through ball, but Gonçalo Guedes is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Algeria. Baghdad Bounedjah replaces Carl Medjani.
Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Portugal).
Yacine Brahimi (Algeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Islam Slimani (Algeria).
Foul by Adrien Silva (Portugal).
Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ramy Bensebaini.
Foul by Pepe (Portugal).
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.