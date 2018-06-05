Foul by Caglar Söyüncü (Turkey).
Russia v Turkey
-
- From the section World Cup
Line-ups
Russia
- 1Akinfeev
- 28Smolnikov
- 29Kutepov
- 4Ignashevich
- 19Samedov
- 47Zobnin
- 8Gazinskiy
- 18Zhirkov
- 9Dzagoev
- 17Golovin
- 10Smolov
Substitutes
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 5Semenov
- 7Kuzyaev
- 13Kudryashov
- 14Granat
- 15Miranchuk
- 16Miranchuk
- 21Erokhin
- 22Dzyuba
- 27Cheryshev
- 30Gabulov
- 99Lunev
Turkey
- 12Kirintili
- 2Ozbayrakli
- 22Ayhan
- 4Söyüncü
- 3Ali Kaldirim
- 11YaziciSubstituted forOzyakupat 45'minutes
- 5Yokuslu
- 14TekdemirSubstituted forTopalat 45'minutes
- 21KahveciSubstituted forMalliat 45'minutes
- 18Karaman
- 17Ünder
Substitutes
- 1Tekin
- 6Bayram
- 7Gurler
- 8Ozyakup
- 10Bulut
- 13Zeki Celik
- 15Topal
- 16Türüç
- 19Malli
- 20Akbaba
- 23Bolat
- 24Ersoy
- 25Serbest
- 27Özcan
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Sergei Ignashevich (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Yuri Zhirkov.
Offside, Russia. Alan Dzagoev tries a through ball, but Fedor Smolov is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Yunus Malli replaces Irfan Kahveci.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Mehmet Topal replaces Mahmut Tekdemir.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Oguzhan Ozyakup replaces Yusuf Yazici.
Second Half
Second Half begins Russia 1, Turkey 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Russia 1, Turkey 0.
Irfan Kahveci (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roman Zobnin (Russia).
Attempt saved. Kenan Karaman (Turkey) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sener Ozbayrakli with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandr Samedov (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fedor Smolov.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Ilya Kutepov.
Roman Zobnin (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kenan Karaman (Turkey).
Yuri Gazinskiy (Russia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Irfan Kahveci (Turkey).
Foul by Yuri Zhirkov (Russia).
Yusuf Yazici (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Yusuf Yazici (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Yuri Gazinskiy (Russia).
Yusuf Yazici (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Russia 1, Turkey 0. Aleksandr Samedov (Russia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Dzagoev.
Attempt blocked. Hasan Ali Kaldirim (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Okay Yokuslu.
Hand ball by Hasan Ali Kaldirim (Turkey).
Ilya Kutepov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenan Karaman (Turkey).
Offside, Turkey. Sener Ozbayrakli tries a through ball, but Cengiz Ünder is caught offside.
Igor Smolnikov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenan Karaman (Turkey).
Offside, Turkey. Hasan Ali Kaldirim tries a through ball, but Yusuf Yazici is caught offside.
Foul by Yuri Gazinskiy (Russia).
Kenan Karaman (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sener Ozbayrakli (Turkey).
Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Aleksandr Samedov (Russia).
Foul by Yusuf Yazici (Turkey).
Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Turkey).