Norway 1-0 Panama

Joshua King (left) also scored in last week's 3-2 win over Iceland

Bournemouth's Joshua King scored the only goal as Norway beat England's World Cup group opponents Panama in their final friendly before Russia.

King chased down his own header and side-footed home in the fourth minute for his 13th goal in 34 caps.

Panama will head to their first World Cup with just one goal from their five international matches in 2018.

They had just one shot on target in Oslo and it follows last week's 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland.

The Central American side made four changes from that stalemate in Panama City but still look worryingly short of goals before they face Belgium in their Group G opener on Monday, 18 June.

No Panama player scored more than two goals during Concacaf World Cup qualifying and they reached Russia with a negative goal difference of -1.

England face them on Sunday, 24 June, before Panama's final group game against Tunisia on Thursday, 28 June.