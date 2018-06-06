International Friendlies
Belgium2Egypt0

Belgium v Egypt

Line-ups

Belgium

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 4Ciman
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 15MeunierSubstituted forT Hazardat 70'minutes
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 6WitselSubstituted forFellainiat 45'minutes
  • 11Carrasco
  • 14MertensSubstituted forChadliat 45'minutes
  • 10E HazardSubstituted forJanuzajat 45'minutes
  • 9R LukakuSubstituted forBatshuayiat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Fellaini
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Casteels
  • 16T Hazard
  • 17Tielemans
  • 18Januzaj
  • 19Dembélé
  • 20Boyata
  • 21Batshuayi
  • 22Chadli
  • 23Dendoncker

Egypt

  • 1El HadarySubstituted forEl-Shenawyat 45'minutes
  • 7Ahmed IbrahimBooked at 8minsSubstituted forEl Mohamadyat 71'minutes
  • 2Gabr Mossad
  • 6Hegazi
  • 13Shafy
  • 17El NenyBooked at 68mins
  • 8HamedBooked at 2minsSubstituted forMorsyat 62'minutes
  • 22Warda
  • 19El Said
  • 14SobhiSubstituted forAbdel-Moneim Solimanat 67'minutes
  • 9Fahmy TharwatSubstituted forHassanat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3El Mohamady
  • 4Sayed Gaber
  • 5Morsy
  • 11Abdel-Moneim Soliman
  • 12Ashraf Elsayed
  • 15Hamouda Attia
  • 16Ekramy Ahmed
  • 18Razek Fadlalla
  • 20Samir
  • 21Hassan
  • 23El-Shenawy
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamEgypt
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Thorgan Hazard replaces Thomas Meunier.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.

Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.

Booking

Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) is shown the yellow card.

Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kahraba (Egypt).

Substitution

Substitution, Egypt. Kahraba replaces Ramadan Sobhi.

Foul by Laurent Ciman (Belgium).

Amr Warda (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Trézéguet.

Substitution

Substitution, Egypt. Sam Morsy replaces Tarek Hamed.

Attempt missed. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Nacer Chadli with a cross.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Mohamed Shafy.

Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.

Attempt saved. Trézéguet (Egypt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Egypt. Trézéguet replaces Marwan Mohsen.

Attempt missed. Tarek Hamed (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Shafy.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Mohamed Shafy.

Attempt blocked. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marouane Fellaini.

Foul by Laurent Ciman (Belgium).

Marwan Mohsen (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Ali Gabr.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Nacer Chadli replaces Dries Mertens.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Adnan Januzaj replaces Eden Hazard.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Michy Batshuayi replaces Romelu Lukaku.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Marouane Fellaini replaces Axel Witsel.

Second Half

Second Half begins Belgium 2, Egypt 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Egypt. Mohamed El-Shenawy replaces Essam El Hadary.

Half Time

First Half ends, Belgium 2, Egypt 0.

Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Offside, Egypt. Abdallah El Said tries a through ball, but Ramadan Sobhi is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marwan Mohsen (Egypt).

Goal!

Goal! Belgium 2, Egypt 0. Eden Hazard (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Mohamed Elneny.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).

Mohamed Shafy (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Wednesday 6th June 2018

