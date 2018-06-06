Substitution, Belgium. Thorgan Hazard replaces Thomas Meunier.
Belgium v Egypt
-
Line-ups
Belgium
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 4Ciman
- 5Vertonghen
- 15MeunierSubstituted forT Hazardat 70'minutes
- 7De Bruyne
- 6WitselSubstituted forFellainiat 45'minutes
- 11Carrasco
- 14MertensSubstituted forChadliat 45'minutes
- 10E HazardSubstituted forJanuzajat 45'minutes
- 9R LukakuSubstituted forBatshuayiat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Fellaini
- 12Mignolet
- 13Casteels
- 16T Hazard
- 17Tielemans
- 18Januzaj
- 19Dembélé
- 20Boyata
- 21Batshuayi
- 22Chadli
- 23Dendoncker
Egypt
- 1El HadarySubstituted forEl-Shenawyat 45'minutes
- 7Ahmed IbrahimBooked at 8minsSubstituted forEl Mohamadyat 71'minutes
- 2Gabr Mossad
- 6Hegazi
- 13Shafy
- 17El NenyBooked at 68mins
- 8HamedBooked at 2minsSubstituted forMorsyat 62'minutes
- 22Warda
- 19El Said
- 14SobhiSubstituted forAbdel-Moneim Solimanat 67'minutes
- 9Fahmy TharwatSubstituted forHassanat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 3El Mohamady
- 4Sayed Gaber
- 5Morsy
- 11Abdel-Moneim Soliman
- 12Ashraf Elsayed
- 15Hamouda Attia
- 16Ekramy Ahmed
- 18Razek Fadlalla
- 20Samir
- 21Hassan
- 23El-Shenawy
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Substitution
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.
Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.
Booking
Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) is shown the yellow card.
Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kahraba (Egypt).
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt. Kahraba replaces Ramadan Sobhi.
Foul by Laurent Ciman (Belgium).
Amr Warda (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Trézéguet.
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt. Sam Morsy replaces Tarek Hamed.
Attempt missed. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Nacer Chadli with a cross.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Mohamed Shafy.
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
Attempt saved. Trézéguet (Egypt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt. Trézéguet replaces Marwan Mohsen.
Attempt missed. Tarek Hamed (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Shafy.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Mohamed Shafy.
Attempt blocked. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marouane Fellaini.
Foul by Laurent Ciman (Belgium).
Marwan Mohsen (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Ali Gabr.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Nacer Chadli replaces Dries Mertens.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Adnan Januzaj replaces Eden Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Michy Batshuayi replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Marouane Fellaini replaces Axel Witsel.
Second Half
Second Half begins Belgium 2, Egypt 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt. Mohamed El-Shenawy replaces Essam El Hadary.
Half Time
First Half ends, Belgium 2, Egypt 0.
Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Offside, Egypt. Abdallah El Said tries a through ball, but Ramadan Sobhi is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marwan Mohsen (Egypt).
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 2, Egypt 0. Eden Hazard (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Mohamed Elneny.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).
Mohamed Shafy (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.