Peter Taylor: Dagenham & Redbridge appoint ex-England Under-21 boss as co-manager

Peter Taylor was appointed caretaker manager at Gillingham in September 2017

Dagenham & Redbridge have appointed former England Under-21, Brighton and Hull boss Peter Taylor and ex-Daggers coach Terry Harris as co-managers.

It is 65-year-old Taylor's first permanent managerial role in England since leaving Gillingham in 2014.

The duo replace John Still, who ended his third spell at the club to take over at Barnet last month.

The National League side say both men are aware of the difficult financial circumstances facing the club.

Former director Glyn Hopkin resigned and ceased funding the club midway through the 2017-18 season.

Taylor and Harris previously worked together at Dartford and Enfield in the late 1980s, before Taylor began a managerial career that saw him run the England Under-21 side between 1996 and 1999.

Dagenham will be the 11th club he has managed in the top five tiers of English football.

Having taken charge of Leicester and Brighton, he led Hull to back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship between 2003 and 2005.

He went on to manage five more clubs in England, including Crystal Palace and Bradford, and has also managed the Bahrain national team and been an assistant with New Zealand.

Harris is in his fourth spell at Victoria Road and joins from National League rivals Boreham Wood.