George Francomb: Crawley Town sign former AFC Wimbeldon midfielder

George Francomb was part of the AFC Wimbledon side that won promotion to League One

Crawley Town have signed midfielder George Francomb on a two-year deal following his release by AFC Wimbledon this summer.

The 26-year-old played 205 games for the Dons, helping them win promotion to League One, and scored 13 goals across six seasons before his exit last month.

Francomb began his career at Norwich and also played for Barnet and Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

"I am looking forward to working under Harry Kewell," Francomb said.

"I know the type of football he likes to play and that really appeals to me."

