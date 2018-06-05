World Cup 2018: Look at every home shirt for this summer's tournament
All 32 countries have released their kits for the 2018 World Cup.
Here are the home shirts each team will wear in Russia, including the Nigerian jersey which sold out after three million pre-orders.
Group A
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Uruguay
Group B
Portugal
Spain
Morocco
Iran
Group C
France
Australia
Peru
Denmark
Group D
Argentina
Iceland
Croatia
Nigeria
Group E
Brazil
Switzerland
Costa Rica
Serbia
Group F
Germany
Mexico
Sweden
South Korea
Group G
Belgium
Panama
Tunisia
England
Group H
Poland
Senegal
Colombia
Japan
All kit photos by Simon Hofmann for Fifa