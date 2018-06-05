Mark Gillespie: Motherwell sign goalkeeper on two-year deal

Mark Gillespie made 25 appearances for Walsall

Motherwell have signed goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a two-year deal.

Gillespie, 26, leaves Walsall after a season at the League One club and the Englishman had previous spells at Carlisle United and Blyth Spartans.

"I'm excited to get going here," he told the Motherwell website. "I'm here to work hard, improve and play in good games in a good league.

"I want to get involved, be part of the squad and look to push on from what they achieved last season."

The Steelmen finished seventh in the Premiership and reached both the League Cup and Scottish Cup finals in season 2017-18.

Northern Ireland international Trevor Carson, 30, was Stephen Robinson's first-choice keeper for most of the campaign.

Gillespie has made 205 senior appearances and manager Robinson said of his first summer signing: "We are delighted to have landed Mark.

"He has played a lot of games at a good level in England, so comes here with a lot of experience and will provide excellent competition in goal."