Patrick Kluivert: Former Netherlands player interested in St Mirren job

Patrick Kluivert was a Champions League winner with Ajax

Former Netherlands forward Patrick Kluivert has applied for the vacant managerial role at St Mirren.

Kluivert, 41, previously applied for the Ross County job in 2014, but was overlooked in favour of Jim McIntyre.

The Dutchman's most recent role was as director of football at French giants Paris St-Germain.

The Buddies are interviewing candidates this week as they search for a replacement for Jack Ross, who departed to take over at Sunderland.

Former Hearts and MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson was the bookmakers' favourite to replace Ross but ruled himself out of the running earlier this week.

Other names linked with the newly-promoted Premiership side include ex-County boss McIntyre, former Hibernian head coach Alan Stubbs, former Wigan manager Gary Caldwell, Coleraine manager Oran Kearney and another surprise name, the former Real Madrid midfielder Guti.

As a player, Kluivert was a Champions League winner with Ajax and also played for AC Milan, Barcelona and Newcastle. He has been an assistant manager at AZ Alkmaar, Brisbane Roar and NEC and was also part of Louis van Gaal's coaching team with the Netherlands when the Dutch reached the 2014 World Cup semi-finals.

He was capped 79 times by his country and scored 40 international goals.