Gianluigi Buffon banned for three matches over referee comments

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been banned for three matches by Uefa for his comments about referee Michael Oliver after Juventus' Champions League defeat by Real Madrid.

Buffon was sent off for dissent after Oliver awarded Real a penalty late in the quarter-final second leg in April.

After the match, the Italian said Briton Oliver had "a bag of rubbish" rather than a heart.

Buffon played his last Juventus game in May after 17 years with the club.

Buffon also said Oliver should "sit in the stands" and "eat crisps".

The charges relate to his "direct red card" and for breaching Uefa's "general principles of conduct".

Ronaldo scored the 97th-minute penalty as Real won 3-1 at the Bernabeu to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

Buffon later told Italian TV: "The content remains and I stand by all of it. I'd say them all again - maybe with a different type of language."

More to follow.