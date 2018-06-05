Captain Sophie Ingle says Wales Women are inspired by Euro 2016 success

Sophie Ingle was Liverpool's most decorated player this season in terms of individual awards, behind only Premier League player of the season Mo Salah

Women's 2019 World Cup qualifying Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Thursday, 7 June Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Wales v Russia Venue: Newport Stadium, Newport Date: Tuesday, 12 June Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Sophie Ingle says Wales have been inspired by the efforts of their men's team at Euro 2016 as they bid to make history by reaching a major tournament.

Wales' Women are currently second in qualifying Group A with three wins and two draws, two points behind England as they bid to reach the 2019 World Cup.

The seven group winners and four best-placed runners up qualify for France.

"Just watching that Welsh team and how the fans get behind them inspires us," she told BBC Sport Wales.

Wales Women have never reached a major finals and Ingle says the success of their male counterparts two years ago helps to add to their belief that they can follow suit.

"Now they (the fans) are doing that with us, following us all over," said Ingle.

Media playback is not supported on this device Jess Fishlock on life in Seattle

"I think the men's results in the Euros, both qualifying and how they did there, inspired us women and the girls sides, even in the age-group sides, they have done so well.

"We play some good football too and it is really good to have the nation behind us, we are on the map now.

"Before everyone was like 'where is Wales? Is it in England?' but now everyone knows Wales.

"If Wales were to make the World Cup it would make history and that is what we are aiming for."

Wales host Bosnia in Swansea on 7 June and Russia in Newport five days later, knowing victories in both games would set up a group decider with England.

Success built on defence

Wales might have never reached a major finals, but they have also never made a better start to a qualifying campaign, with Jayne Ludlow's side yet to concede a goal in five games.

Captain Ingle admits the defensive side of things, highlighted in Wales' outstanding April draw with England, has been key to their success so far.

That is similar to the story of Wales' Euro 2016 qualification, when Chris Coleman's side reached France with one of the best defensive record in European qualification, conceding just twice in their first nine matches.

Wales' women are currently ranked 35th in the world

"The defensive side of the game is massive in international football," said Ingle.

"You have to keep teams out of the back of your net and limit their chances, but we have to win these games if we want to be realistic and get a play-off position.

"We will be focused on the defensive side, but we have to push on and create chances, we can't play like we did against the likes of England where we have to be realistic about who we were playing against.

"We are taking it game by game but we haven't conceded a goal and that's the main focus for us all, pride in that.

"But we want to be trying to get top spot, we have three tough games to play, but realistically we can do it."

'Massive week'

Ingle, the fan and players' player of the season for club side Liverpool this season, says it is vital Wales' players do not get distracted by the prospect of making history.

And she is hoping the prospect of potentially breaking their attendance record twice in a week will also help to sharpen focuses within the camp.

"These are obviously two big games, we have to focus on Bosnia first, but it's a massive week and where we are against England, these games will decide that," she said.

"I think there is more pressure on us now, because we have got those good results that we needed away from home.

"But it is important we continue that, hopefully the crowd backing will help us.

"At Spytty Park [in Newport], hopefully we can sell it out and the atmosphere will be good."

Wales squad: Claire Skinner (Cardiff City Women), Olivia Clarke (Boston United), Laura O'Sullivan (Cyncoed Ladies); Loren Dykes (Bristol City Women), Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies), Alice Griffiths (Wales Performance Squad), Rhiannon Roberts (Doncaster Rovers Belles), Rachel Rowe (Reading Women), Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies); Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies), Angharad James (Everton Ladies), Nadia Lawrence (Reading Women), Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies), Ffion Morgan (Wales Performance Squad), Tamsyn Sibanda (Arsenal); Helen Ward (Watford Ladies), Kylie Nolan (Wales Performance Squad), Melissa Fletcher (Reading Women), Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies), Hannah Miles (Yeovil Town Ladies), Grace Horrell (Cyncoed Ladies).

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.