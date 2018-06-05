Siriki Dembele: Grimsby Town forward submits transfer request
Grimsby Town forward Siriki Dembele has submitted a transfer request.
Dembele, 21, scored four goals in 39 appearances in all competitions last season.
He joined the club on a one-year deal from the Nike Academy last summer, with the Mariners exercising an option to extend the contract by a further year at the end of the campaign.
Grimsby said in a statement that they were "disappointed" with Dembele's request to leave the League Two club.