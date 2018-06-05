Siriki Dembele: Grimsby Town forward submits transfer request

Siriki Dembele
Siriki Dembele won the EFL's Young Player of the Month award for October 2017

Grimsby Town forward Siriki Dembele has submitted a transfer request.

Dembele, 21, scored four goals in 39 appearances in all competitions last season.

He joined the club on a one-year deal from the Nike Academy last summer, with the Mariners exercising an option to extend the contract by a further year at the end of the campaign.

Grimsby said in a statement that they were "disappointed" with Dembele's request to leave the League Two club.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tennis Action!

Kalo Sport Camp
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired