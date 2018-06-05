Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds United hold further talks with ex-Argentina boss

Marcelo Bielsa has been out of football since leaving French side Lille in December 2017

Leeds United hope to have a new head coach in place by the end of the week, with former Argentina boss Marcelo Bielsa the favourite for the role.

BBC Radio Leeds understands the Championship club have held more talks with the 62-year-old about replacing Paul Heckingbottom.

Former Barnsley boss Heckingbottom was sacked last week after just four wins in 16 games.

Bielsa has previously managed in his native Argentina, Spain and France.

He was also in charge of Chile's national team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.