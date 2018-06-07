Barry Corr: Cambridge United striker signs deal until January

Barry Corr (left) in action for Cambridge
Cambridge had been in talks with Barry Corr since the end of the season

Cambridge United striker Barry Corr has signed a new short-term deal with the club, to run initially until January.

The 33-year-old Irishman was released by the U's last summer but returned to score four League Two goals in the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.

Former Southend player Corr has scored 18 times in 39 league appearances since first joining Cambridge in 2015.

"At one stage he was talking about retiring but Barry's still got a bit of life in him yet," boss Joe Dunne said.

He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "His main thing is just to make sure he stays fit for games and when he's needed by the team."

