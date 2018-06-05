BBC Sport - Joey Barton: Fleetwood Town boss says some players 'made fools of themselves'
Ageing players made fools of themselves - Barton
- From the section Fleetwood
New Fleetwood boss Joey Barton tells BBC Sport some top players have made "absolute fools of themselves" by continuing their careers for too long.
The former Burnley, QPR and Newcastle midfielder says his move into management at the League One club marks the start of his "second dream".
