Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho inspires prisoners in Guinea

Crystal Palace and France defender Mamadou Sakho has been urged prisoners in Guinea Conakry to stay in their own country when they are released.

The 28-year-old, who was born in France to Senegalese parents, has been touring west Africa with his charity Association Mamadou Sakho.

He also visited Gabon, Mali, Equatorial Guinea, Liberia and Ivory Coast.

"I went to the jail in Guinea and I spoke about staying in your country to try and build a life at home," he said.

"The future of all the countries in Africa will be built by the kids. So trust in yourself and you can do it."

It seems that his message has hit home with at least one of those that he spoke to.

"One of them came up to me [after the talk] and said 'I don't have a question but I just wanted to tell you I tried to get to Europe once but right now after all the things you said I will never try it again. If I get out of jail now I will try to build my live here in Guinea Conakry.'

"So when he said that I was really happy and I said to myself if only this guy understands what I mean I win and I have done my job."

Sakho was talking during his stopover in Liberia where he visited the Monrovia Football Academy where he took part in a training session before making a donation of football equipment.

He was able to undertake the tour after failing to make the France's final squad for the World Cup in Russia