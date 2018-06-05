Denis Onyango says Uganda coach Sebestien Desabre needs time

Uganda captain and goalkeeper Denis Onyango plays his club football for South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns

Uganda captain Denis Onyango has said that the Cranes French coach Sebastien Desabre should be given time to find a winning formula.

Onyango was talking on Ugandan TV after defeats to Niger and Central African Republic in recent friendlies.

"The coach is trying to build his brand of football and it's not easy to change players' mentality immediately," the goalkeeper told NTV.

"It always takes time for a new coach to adjust in a new job. We should give the coach time."

"It is tough times for us and the coach Desabre,"

Desabre took charge of Uganda in December, taking over from Milutin 'Micho'Sredojevic who quit to join South African Premier League side Orlando Pirates.

The Frenchman's first task was to lead Uganda's team of locally-based players at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

Onyango said the coach should be given a chance to build a team.

"When building you don't start from the top, but from the ground. As Ugandans we should stick with what we have and try to push the team forward," he added.

Since Uganda's first round exit at CHAN Desabre has taken charge of four friendlies for the senior national team starting with a 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe before a 0-0 with Malawi in March.

Last week Uganda played twice in Niger losing 2-1 to their hosts having earlier lost 1-0 to Central African Republic.

But Onyango says friendlies are not as important as Desabre's main target of qualifying for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Cranes began their Group L campaign well with a 1-0 win in Cape Verde last year and next they host neighbours Tanzania on 7 September.