Roma fined following crowd disturbances at Liverpool Champions League tie

Roma have been fined 50,000 euros (£43,632) by Uefa following crowd disturbances at the Champions League semi-final first leg against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Italian club have also been banned from selling tickets to their fans for their next European away game.

Liverpool fan Sean Cox sustained serious head injuries in an attack outside the ground before the game on 24 April.

More to follow.

