Scottish Gossip: Steven Gerrard, Rangers, Hibs, St Mirren, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard has been urged to rethink his retirement from playing by Ibrox legend Andy Goram - and bring some world-class ability to a flatlining Rangers midfield. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Gareth Southgate insists Steven Gerrard could be a future England boss after praising his bravery in taking the Rangers job. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard has been doing some scouting at the Toulon Tournament in recent days

Hibs are facing stiff competition from a clutch of English Championship clubs in their bid to have Brandon Barker return to Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Read Madrid legend Guti is poised for talks over the St Mirren managerial vacancy this week. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Hearts have been told they must submit a formal transfer offer for FC Sion's Joaquim Adao if they want him back next season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

PFA boss Fraser Wishart insists Scotland's top stars don't want to play on plastic pitches - as they branded Hamilton's the worst in the country. (Scottish Sun)

John Hartson has confirmed that he has applied for the Livingston managerial post. (Herald)

Aberdeen would need a bigger transfer budget if they were to try and break the 80-point barrier and get closer to Celtic, according to manager Derek McInnes. (Press and Journal)

SPFL chiefs are in talks to add English clubs to next season's Irn-Bru Cup - with Boreham Wood and Sutton United heading an unlikely wish-list. (Scottish Sun)

Dedryck Boyata handed Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers another unwanted Champions League headache after making Belgium's 23-man party for the World Cup. With Mikael Lustig also representing Sweden, Rodgers could be missing two of his first-pick back four for the opening Euro tie in the middle of July. (Daily Record)

Jon McLaughlin claims he would be happy to remain at Hearts but understands the club need to plan without him while he continues to stall on his future. (Scotsman)

Jon McLaughlin made his Scotland debut against Mexico, as he waits to confirm his club future

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has targeted a stunning spot in the group stage of the Europa League. (Various)

Hibernian forward Lizzie Arnot admits her sights are still set on professional football in England after a move to Manchester City fell through last year. (Scotsman)

Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell relishes being Scotland's Mr Horrible - and can't wait to get involved in a battle with England in the Toulon Tournament semi-final tomorrow. (Various)

Former Rangers forward Dean Shields is set to be reunited with his father at Derry City after leaving Dunfermline. (Scotsman)