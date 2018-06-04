Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson resigns as manager of League One club

Darren Ferguson has four football league promotions on his managerial CV

Darren Ferguson has resigned as manager of League One club Doncaster Rovers.

In a statement on the League Managers' Association website, Ferguson said his decision had been made "after recent discussions with the board".

"I'm disappointed to have made this decision as I was looking forward to the new season, but I felt I had no alternative," he said.

Doncaster Rovers themselves said the search for the 46-year-old's replacement will begin immediately.

The club also said it would update supporters with news of Ferguson's successor "within the next 24 hours".

Ferguson leaves Doncaster after nearly three seasons in charge and a 15th-place finish last season. He secured the club automatic promotion from League Two in May 2017.

But the former Preston and Peterborough manager found himself in trouble in January when he was fined £1,000 by the FA for saying he would "shoot" League One's "appalling" referees.

He issued an apology via the club following the remarks he made after Rovers' 1-1 draw against Plymouth and admitted at an FA hearing that his comments were improper and brought the game into disrepute.

Before joining Doncaster, the former Manchester United player enjoyed three promotions during his two spells as Peterborough boss, including two to the Championship.