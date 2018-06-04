Tuesday's back pages

Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph feature the astonishing attack by Yaya Toure at Pep Guardiola
Guardian
The Guardian also has Toure, plus a frank interview with Neville Southall
Daily Express
The Daily Express also feature the Toure outburst
iSport
The iSport has a picture of Joey Barton in the Fleetwood dugout
Daily Star
The Toure-Guardiola saga is also in the Daily Star
Daily Mirror
And the Daily Mirror
The Sun
And it's also in The Sun

