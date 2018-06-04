Tuesday's back pages 4 Jun From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/44364182 Read more about sharing. The Daily Telegraph feature the astonishing attack by Yaya Toure at Pep Guardiola The Guardian also has Toure, plus a frank interview with Neville Southall The Daily Express also feature the Toure outburst The iSport has a picture of Joey Barton in the Fleetwood dugout The Toure-Guardiola saga is also in the Daily Star And the Daily Mirror And it's also in The Sun