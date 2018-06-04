St Mirren: Robbie Neilson turns down approach from Buddies

Robbie Neilson moved into coaching after spells as a player in Scotland and England

Robbie Neilson has turned down the opportunity to be considered for St Mirren's managerial vacancy.

The promoted Paisley club approached the former Hearts and MK Dons boss, but will now pursue other candidates.

Neilson, 37, left MK Dons by "mutual consent" in January.

The Buddies are seeking a replacement for Jack Ross, who led them to the Championship title but then chose to join Sunderland.

As Hearts head coach, Neilson won the Championship and secured the Tynecastle side a third-placed finish in their first season back in the Premiership.

He joined MK Dons in December 2016 and led them to a 12th-placed finish in League One but left midway through season 2017-18 with the side struggling near the foot of the table.